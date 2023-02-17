HCMC strengthens multifaceted cooperation with India

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and India has developed well in many fields during his reception of Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen yesterday received Indian Ambassador in Vietnam, Sandeep Arya who paid a courtesy visit on the occasion of receiving his term in Vietnam.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee expected to strengthen further the Vietnam - India relationship, including the HCMC - India relationship so that people in the two countries can understand more about the good traditional relationship.

He also wished to promote two-sided cooperation in the fields of biotechnology, high-tech agriculture and health care and strengthen the trade and investment promotion programs between the southern largest city and Indian business delegations.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that the city always welcomes and facilitates the activities of the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City. He expressed his pleasure to welcome more Indian leaders and businesspersons to the city.

The Ambassador said that he was delighted to work in Vietnam revealing that he had a cooperation plan between India and Vietnam, with a focus on cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City. Ambassador Sandeep Arya wished to further promote cooperation with Vietnam, especially the southern largest city in the fields of information technology, financial technology (Fintech), commerce, and biotechnology.

At noon on the same day, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai received Ambassador Sandeep Arya.

At the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai proposed that the two sides focus on cooperation in three ways. Firstly, through the cooperation framework of the two Governments and central ministries and agencies, Ho Chi Minh City will report to the Government of Vietnam on the needs and priority areas of cooperation with India. The Indian Ambassador also has similar coordination with the central agencies of the Government of India.

Secondly, leaders of the two countries should create a favorite condition to bring business communities of India to Ho Chi Minh City and business communities of Ho Chi Minh City to India.

Thirdly, the support of the local government is important. The municipal People's Committee is totally committed to the creation of the most favorable business environment for Indian businesspersons, and the Indian side also provides similar support for Ho Chi Minh City entrepreneurs who wish to find business opportunities and cooperation opportunities in India.

Indian Ambassador Sandeep Arya said that he is ready to promote the proposals of the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City through cooperation with the ministries of Vietnam.