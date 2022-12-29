HCMC starts work on An Phu intersection project

An inauguration ceremony to start works on the An Phu intersection in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City was held this morning.

The ceremony was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport and the HCMC Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment, with the witnesses of Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep along with representative of relevant departments, sectors, units and residents.

The project was approved with a total investment of VND3,408 billion (US$144 million), including VND248 billion (US$10.5 million) for the compensation, support and resettlement, VND2,317 billion (US$ 98 million) for the construction, installation and other costs.

The An Phu intersection was designed with three floors, including a two-way underground connecting the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway and Mai Chi Tho street from Thu Thiem underground road tunnel and prolonged underground road tunnel through Mai Chi Tho – Dong Van Cong intersection.

Besides, the project has two overpasses. Of which, the first one will connect Mai Chi Tho street, Luong Dinh Cua street and the expressway and the second one will connect the expressway with Mai Chi Tho street.

At the intersection of Mai Chi Tho street and Dong Van Cong street, there will be two overpasses connecting Mai Chi Tho in Hanoi Highway with Dong Van Cong street and vice versa. The Giong Ong To bridge in Dong Van Dong street and the Ba Dat bridge in HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway will be added for construction along with the current bridges.

As for the center island at the An Phu intersection, a center tower will be constructed following the approved design with a 36-meter tall along with spiral staircases serving for maintenance work.

The project has a scale of ten to 12 lanes with four lanes in two ways in the underground section and two lanes in each overpass which is expected to complete on April 30 of 2025.

The project has its goal of strengthening the connectivity for the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway with Mai Chi Tho street and other main street axes of the city to reduce the traffic congestion in these sections. Particularly, it would ensure smooth traffic in the eastern gateway of the city and Cat Lai Port.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong required the main investor to push up the relevant units of consultancy, construction and installation to concentrate their human forces and equipment to overcome every difficulty and obstacle to accelerating the project progress, ensure the work quality and ultimately limit the traffic congestion to put the project into exploitation in advance April 30 of 2025.