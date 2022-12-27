HCMC starts construction of National Highway 50 expansion project

National Highway 50 is an important arterial road of Ho Chi Minh City, connecting the city with Long An and Tien Giang provinces.

The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC (TCIP), on the morning of December 27, started construction of the National Highway 50 expansion project in Binh Chanh District. Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee; Mr. Mai Huu Quyet, Chief of Office of the HCMC People's Committee; Mr. Le Truong Hai Hieu, Head of the Economic - Budget Department of the HCMC People's Council; representatives of departments and agencies attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The project has a total investment of nearly VND1.5 trillion. In which, the construction cost of VND1.25 trillion and compensation, support, and resettlement are implemented by a separate project invested by the People's Committee of Binh Chanh District.

The work will contribute to enhancing the exploitation capacity of National Highway 50, linking HCMC with Long An Province and provinces in the Mekong Delta, strengthening traffic connection in the Southern gateway area of the city with the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway and the Ring Road No.3 of HCMC in the coming time. At the same time, it will help to solve traffic congestion, reduce traffic accidents, and gradually improve the traffic infrastructure network in the Southern area of HCMC.

The project starts from the intersection with Nguyen Van Linh Street, and its ending point is adjacent to Long An Province, with a total length of 6.92km. Of which, 4.4km (from the intersection with Nguyen Van Linh Street to km4+360) is built new as a parallel road with a drainage system, sidewalks, trees, lighting system, and technical barriers according to regulations.

The remaining section of 2.56km is to expand the existing National Highway 50, excluding a section of National Highway 50 within the scope of the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway project. On the route, there is an intersection with the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway (belonging to the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway project), the newly-built Ba Lon Bridge with a length of 40m and a width of 34m, the newly-built Ong Thin Bridge, and a renovated unit of the existing bridge with six lanes.

Thousands of garbage trucks travel on this road every day to get to the Da Phuoc Solid Waste Treatment Complex. The existing road has a narrow width, is often congested, and poses potential risks of traffic accidents.

Currently, the People's Committee of Binh Chanh District has completed 85 percent of the compensation and clearance work and will finish this work in the second quarter of 2023.

According to the approved contractor selection plan, the project has nine construction and installation bidding packages along with design consultancy, supervision, and insurance packages, including four construction and installation bidding packages.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, requested contractors and construction supervision consultants to ensure quality and progress.