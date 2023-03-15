HCMC speeds up use of invoices generated from cash registers

The HCMC People's Committee has asked relevant departments and agencies to apply measures to accelerate the use of e-invoices generated from cash registers, towards ensuring the implementation of the set roadmap.

Accordingly, the municipal Department of Taxation was ordered to coordinate with departments, the People’s Committees of Thu Duc city and districts, and relevant agencies and organizations to implement the scheme.

Attention has been paid to solving obstacles related to policy, professional process and application of software in the scheme; as well as enhancing communication campaigns to raise taxpayers’ awareness of the benefits of using e-invoices generated from cash registers.

The municipal Department of Planning and Investment was tasked with notifying and instructing businesses, business households, and individuals to register the use of e-invoices created from cash registers when they register to establish a business and business activities.

HCMC is one of three localities that have piloted the use of e-invoices generated from cash registers. However, after more than two months of implementation starting December 15, 2022, the number of taxpayers successfully registered in the city remains low, reaching only 278 as of February 26 this year.