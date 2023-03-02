HCMC seeks ways to effective exploit ChatGPT



Director Lam Dinh Thang of the HCMC Department of Information and Technology declared that his Department is welcoming proposals, opinions from IT experts, scientists, businesses, and the public regarding the implementation of AI-based applications, especially ChatGPT in order to boost work performance and reduce time for procedures to serve the community.

Director Dinh Dien of the Computational Linguistics Center (HCMC University of Science – VNU-HCMC) voiced the difficulties in information management when using ChatGPT. However, he added that it is cost- and labor-efficient to exploit this tool to answer common questions provided that the human resources can master and control it.



Statistics from HCMC Information and Technology Department on 1,000 businesses revealed on February 25 that 48 percent of them have already used ChatGPT in their daily operation. Haft of them said that this application is gradually replacing certain positions in their companies, saving hundreds of thousands of USD.

Participants in the discussion agreed that with reliable input data, ChatGPT is truly useful. The most prominent concern now is how to better control these input sources to eliminate wrong information, data loss, cyber frauds while maintaining information privacy.

Dr. Vo Van Khang, Vice Chairman of the Southern Information Security Association, presented a solution to get rid of information leaks, saying that it is necessary to first screen the input to erase wrong one, mostly by requesting information sources for assessment. Then in the long term, an ecosystem for ChatGPT should be developed for it to truly become an aid to humans, who are the ones making the final decision.



Accepting this suggestion, HCMC Information and Technology Department proposed that IT businesses and scientists, educational institutes research corresponding software pieces that can exploit ChatGPT for state management tasks to serve both citizens and businesses.

In particular, there should be apps for online public services to answer questions about the progress of administrative procedures; for the Hotline 1022 to receive feedbacks, reports, and proposals from the public and enterprises; for the municipal leaders to timely update their working schedules, to summarize essential materials; for schools in HCMC to establish a so-call study assistant at all levels.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Technology Le Thanh Minh confirmed that his Department is going to deliver financial aids under the form of scientific project to state units and businesses that plan to develop such useful software.



Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc stressed that the city pays much attention to advanced technologies to apply in real life. It cannot be denied that ChatGPT possesses certain strengths, so his Committee has assigned HCMC Information and Technology Department to research more on the tool as well as other AI-based applications to serve city dwellers by increasing the work performance of state agencies here.

“HCMC will lose a valuable change for development if we are too slow to exploit cutting edge technologies, including AI-based products like ChatGPT. Nevertheless, we should be wise to selectively use them while avoiding any negative responses or blind following”, said Vice Chairman Duc.