HCMC Secretary gives Tet gifts to people in Lam Dong

A delegation led by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee visited and gave Tet gifts to policy households, poor people, and laborers in Lam Dong Province on January 4.

Accompanying the delegation were Mr. Nguyen Dinh Khang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor; Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Vice Chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC; Mr. Pham Anh Thang, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, Chief Representative of the Office of the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs in HCMC; Mr. Vo Van Thien, Head of the Southern Affairs Department of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front; Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Chief of Office of the HCMC Party Committee.

On the side of Lam Dong Province, there were Mr. Tran Duc Quan, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Chairman of Lam Dong Provincial People's Council; Mr. K' Mak, Vice Chairman of Lam Dong Provincial People's Council; Mr. Pham S, Vice Chairman of Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee.

The delegation visited Vietnamese Heroic Mother Thai Thi Tuong and seriously-wounded soldier Pham Van Nhat; visited and gave Tet gifts to policy households, people with meritorious services to the country, poor and difficult households, workers, and laborers; visited the Provincial Party Committee - People's Council - People's Committee - Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Lam Dong Province and Duc Trong District on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2023.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen shared with people in Lam Dong Province about the country’s achievements in the past year, with many bright spots and many impressive successes in various fields. Besides that, there are also many difficulties.

According to him, 2021 was the year of working together, joining hands, and tightening belts to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. 2022 was the year of making efforts and determinations for socio-economic recovery and development to regain what had been lost in the previous year.

The regional and global situations still have many potential risks and unpredictable complications in 2023. Along with that, there are external impacts affecting the life, production and business, and import-export activities of many enterprises, which require quick adaptation and flexibility to respond correspondingly and appropriately to the situation.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen expressed happiness when Lam Dong Province achieved positive results. Especially, Duc Trong District grew and developed comprehensively in recent years. Specifically, the number of poor households was decreasing; People's quality of life was improving gradually; Ethnic people were making effort to overcome difficulties day by day, contributing to the construction of their hometown and the country.

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee expressed his gratitude and thanked the Party Committee, the Government, and the people of Lam Dong Province for joining hands, sharing, and helping HCMC during the difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, especially the continuous supply of green vegetables to HCMC to ensure the essential needs of the city's people.

Next, the delegation visited the Vietnamese Heroic Mother Thai Thi Tuong. At Heroic Mother Tuong's house, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and other delegates graciously wished her good health and a long happy life with her children and grandchildren.

Heroic Mother Tuong was born in 1930. Her hometown is Lac Thanh Commune, Dien Ban District, Quang Nam Province. She has participated in revolutionary activities since 1943. In 1950, she got married and continued to participate in hiding and helping the revolutionary forces with her husband. She gave birth to five children.

After that, the delegation visited seriously-wounded soldier Pham Van Nhat. Nhat was born in 1953. His hometown is Duy Tien Town in Ha Nam Province. Before 1975, he joined the army and participated in the resistance war against the US. He was awarded the B-Class Resistance Medal. At his house, the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee visited and wished him and his family a lot of health and a new year with much joy and happiness. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen hoped that he would continue making contributions to the locality in the future.

On this occasion, the delegation gave Tet gifts to 420 policy households, people with meritorious services to the country, poor and disadvantaged households, workers, and laborers in Lam Dong Province.