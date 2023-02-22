HCMC, Russia’s localities boost cooperation relationship

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le received a high-ranking delegation of the Russian Federation Council on the afternoon of February 21.

Andrey Vladimirovich Yatskin, First Deputy Chairman of the Council of Federation (upper house) of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation led the delegation on the working trip and he conveyed the greetings of Russian Federation Council President Valentina Matviyenko to leaders of Ho Chi Minh City.

He also conveyed the invitation of the Russian Federation Council President to Ms. Nguyen Thi Le to attend the World Forum of Women Parliamentarians in Russia next year.

At the receipt, Andrey Vladimirovich Yatskin affirmed that 2023 is a meaningful year with the inauguration of the President Ho Chi Minh monument in Saint Petersburg.

The visit takes place in the context that the two countries have many cooperation opportunities, especially the strengthening of relations between HCMC and Saint Petersburg will help promote the bilateral trade turnover.

Apart from the economic sector, Mr. Andrei Vladimirovich Yatskin informed that his country desired to develop cooperation ties between the two states in the field of science, education, environmental protection, renewable energy and culture.

As for the Ho Chi Minh City side, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le thanked for the valuable information and the invitation from the Russian Federation Council President.

According to her, Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, are urgently preparing activities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's arrival in Saint Petersburg and inaugurate the President Ho Chi Minh statue in Saint Petersburg in May.

Moreover, Ho Chi Minh City has also planned many activities to promote the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and five sister localities of Russia including Moscow Province, Moscow City, St.Petersburg City, Sverdlov Province and Vladivostok City.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le highly appreciated the participation of two Russian delegations Moscow and Saint Petersburg in the Friendship Dialogue between Ho Chi Minh City and 23 sister localities of 12 countries in 2022 to promote the implementation of many new cooperation programs as well as contribute to the city’s growth.