HCMC reviews tasks caring for poor people, troops stationed on islands in 2022

The HCMC “Fund for the poor” collected more than VND309 billion (US$13 million) in 2022, according to the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC- the Mobilization Board of the program.

The statement was made at a meeting summarizing activities of the “Fund for the poor” and the “For national seas and islands – For the fatherland frontline” funds of HCMC in 2022 that was held on March 9.

Over VND265 billion was spent to repair and build 56 charity houses, offer tools for making a living, provide free medical examinations and health insurance cards to poor people, offer modes of transport and 1,900 scholarships to disadvantaged students and financial aid to 3,200 needy households.

The city’s delegations of officials visited and handed over Tet gifts to disaster victims, and ethnic minority groups in remote mountainous and border areas.

In the lunar New Year 2023, HCMC spent more than VND233 billion to offer over 500,000 Tet gifts to individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country, and needy households.

Last year, the “For national seas and islands – For the fatherland frontline” fund of HCMC received more than VND56 billion. The city organized many activities towards the sea and islands of the country over the past years. Many delegations of HCMC's leaders and officials took trips to visit cadres, soldiers and local people in the Truong Sa island district in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa and southwestern islands, especially troops stationed on the DK1 platform.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated the efforts and achievements of the Vietnam Fatherland Front at all levels, agencies, units, businesses and people in contributing to supporting and caring for the poor, military officers and soldiers doing duty at sea.

He asked the Committee of the HCMC's Vietnam Fatherland Front to continuously promote the strength of the great national unity bloc to carry out fundraising and resource mobilization, raise the people’s awareness of sovereignty over seas and islands, organize programs supporting officers, soldiers and people in border and island areas.

He also called for the spirit of responsibility of Party members, civil servants, public employees, and workers to have good performance in implementing assigned tasks.

In 2022, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC sponsored 1,500 children who have become orphans due to Covid-19 for VND700,000- VND2 million a child per month until they are 18. The committee gave financial assistance to teachers who are teaching the Vietnamese language; donated money to build a kindergarten in Naxaythong District, Vientiane capital, and six charity houses; and presented 900 gifts to disadvantaged households in Laos.