HCMC reviews prolonged projects causing concerns to residents

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has just required the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City and districts to establish working teams to review the prolonged projects causing concerns to people.

Therefore, the city leader requested proactive collaboration between departments and relevant units to timely review and propose solutions to remove difficulties and obstacles during the implementation process and the results report to the municipal People’s Committee.

The city leader’s direction was imposed as the People’s Committee of Binh Tan District and the Public Service One Member Limited Liability Company of District 5 had submitted the collaboration plan to support the progressive acceleration of some sub-projects in Vinh Loc Residential Area in Binh Hung Hoa B Ward, Binh Tan District.

Over two decades, the project has not been finished causing concerns to voters in Binh Tan District at the meetings with voters of the National Assembly and HCMC People’s Council delegates.

According to the plan, Public Service One Member Limited Liability Company of District 5 will hand over nine land plots with infrastructure and 32 ones being performed compensation along with site clearance to the People’s Committee of Binh Tan District.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong assigned the municipal departments to promptly give guidance to the People’s Committee of Binh Tan District and the Public Service One Member Limited Liability Company of District 5 to implement the plan mentioned above in accordance with the regulations.