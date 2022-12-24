HCMC residents enjoy average life expectancy at birth of 76.2 years

This morning, the city Department of Population and Family Planning held a conference to summarize population work in 2022. The conference released an information that city dwellers’ average life expectancy with an average lifespan of 76.2 years while their healthy life expectancy is 64 years.

According to Mr. Pham Chanh Trung, Director of the municipal Department of Population and Family Planning, in 2022, Ho Chi Minh City will achieve and exceed the assigned population work plan targets in 2022. Specifically, the rate of pregnant mothers who were screened before giving birth reached 86.3 percent whereas the assigned target is 85 percent. Moreover, the rate of newborns being screened reached 83.4 percent which exceed the assigned target of 82 percent.

However, the implementation of population work still faces many difficulties in the coming time. The total fertility rate in Ho Chi Minh City is currently very low with 1.39 children per woman compared to the replacement fertility rate of the country, the life expectancy of people in the city has increased at birth of 76.2 years, but the number of years of has been 64.