HCMC reopens 4 automobile registration centers

Vietnam Register announced that four of its suspended automobile registration centers located in Ho Chi Minh City are reactivated today to answer the high demands of the public.



Accordingly, the reopened centers are No.50-03V (at the address of 107 on Phu Chau Street, Tam Binh Ward, Thu Duc City), No.50-03V – branch site (in Neighborhood No.4 on Truong Son Street, Linh Trung Ward, Thu Duc City), No. 50-05V (located at 1143/3B, National Highway No.1A, An Phu Dong Ward, District 12); and No.50-07V (sited at 428/56 National Highway No.1, Binh Hung Hoa B Ward, Binh Tan District).

Vietnam Register has already evaluated, reviewed, and assigned 61 officers (including registrars, specialists) for the above four centers so that these sites can operate as usual.

In related news, 11 automobile registration centers in Hanoi are closed for investigation purposes lately, congestion has happened in operational ones, leading to the appearance of people who are available for hire to stand in the waiting lines instead of vehicle owners at a fee of VND100,000-200,000 per vehicle per night (US$4.3-8.6), or even certain brokers who ensure to carry out the procedure for those owners. The functional force, therefore, warns that citizens should be cautious against these illegal brokers.

Automobile registration centers in neighboring provinces of Hung Yen, Bac Ninh, Vinh Phuc are working overtime to serve Hanoi dwellers with the need to register for their vehicles.