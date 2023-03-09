HCMC removes hindrances to work permit issuance for foreigners

Ho Chi Minh City has cut short the procedures for issuing work permits for foreigners and digitalized the application process to make it easy for enterprises to get work permits for their foreign staff.

At a recent dialogue held in the city between the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) and local authorities, foreign businesses said it took them a long time to obtain work permits for their foreign experts, reported The Saigon Times.

They also reported facing hindrances in explaining the demand for using foreign labor, including preparing documents indicating recruitment demands, training plan, recruitment notice and other foreign labor issues, from the certification of work experience and qualifications to visas and temporary residence cards.

According to Nguyen Van Lam, Vice Director of the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the department has recently reduced the administrative procedure for issuance of work permits from ten to seven working days and the renewal of work permits from three to one working day.

In the coming time, the department will review and propose shortening the time limit for handling the extension of work permits and certification on the exemption from work permits from five to three working days.

The city launched a public service portal on dichvucong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn in October 2022. Thus enterprises can access the portal for information on the required documents and to file them.