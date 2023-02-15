HCMC records decrease in dengue fever cases

Last week, the number of dengue fever cases decreased by 32.5 percent compared to the four-week average, with the number of inpatients down 37.6 percent, outpatients down 27.1 percent, and no deaths were recorded.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC), on February 15, said that from February 6 to 12, the city recorded 385 dengue fever cases, a decrease of 32.5 percent compared to the average of four weeks ago. The number of inpatients fell by 37.6 percent, and outpatients dropped by 27.1 percent. Fortunately, no deaths were recorded.

Eighteen out of 22 districts saw a decrease in dengue fever cases compared to the four-week average. Five out of 312 wards and communes had dengue fever cases increased at an alarming level. The city recorded 28 new dengue clusters in 22 wards and communes in ten out of 22 districts and Thu Duc City. The total number of outbreaks treated with chemical spray in a week was 70, and no wards and communes handled large-scale outbreaks.

There were a total of 106 times of killing larvae at outbreaks and high-risk points in 68 wards and communes in 15 out of 22 districts and Thu Duc City. Since the beginning of the year, HCMC has recorded 3,496 dengue fever cases, 2.2 times higher compared to the same period in 2022.

For hand, foot, and mouth disease, last week, the city recorded 52 cases, an increase of 4 percent compared to the average of the previous four weeks. The number of inpatients with the disease decreased significantly, while the number of outpatients increased slightly. The city did not record a new hand, foot, and mouth disease outbreak.

For Covid-19, during the week, the city recorded six confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2, announced by the Ministry of Health. The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the year is 110.