HCMC records 6 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection

In the past week, Ho Chi Minh City has recorded 6 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection announced by the Ministry of Health.

Five positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed by Realtime RT-PCR technique and one case was detected through a rapid test for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) today said, last week, the number of dengue fever cases decreased by 22.2 percent compared to the average of 4 weeks ago, but still at a high level compared with the same period of previous years.

Specifically, the southern largest city recorded 378 cases of dengue last week, down 22.2 percent compared to the average of 4 weeks ago, the number of inpatients and outpatients decreased by 29.1 percent and 15 percent respectively without reports of dengue death.

Since the beginning of the year, the city has recorded 3,916 dengue cases, an increase of about 2 times compared to the same period in 2022 with 1,918 cases. During the week, roughly 32 new dengue outbreaks in 32 wards and communes in 12/22 districts, in Thu Duc City have been reported.

In health-related news, last week, the city recorded 48 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease, down one percent compared to the average of the previous four weeks. The number of infection cases decreased more than hospitalizations whereas there has been a slight increase in outpatients. The cumulative number of cases since the beginning of the year is 366 cases.

Currently, medical workers in Ho Chi Minh City have administered 23,590,039 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine including 8,700,816 first shots; 7,788,436 second shots; 683,270 additional doses; 4,844,075 first boosters; 1,573,442 second boosters.

HCDC also issued a warning about the Nipad virus disease. According to the HCDC, the Nipah virus (NiV) is an animal-to-human virus that can also be transmitted directly from person to person through close contact with an infected person. Fruit bats, also called flying foxes, are the animal reservoir for NiV in nature. Nipah virus outbreaks occur almost annually in parts of Asia, primarily Bangladesh and India.