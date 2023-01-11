HCMC ready to lure Chinese tourists

The tourism industry of Ho Chi Minh City planned to promote and advertise the activities heading to Tourism industry of Ho Chi Minh City, including entrepreneurs and investors.

Besides, tourist destinations of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general will be introduced to tourists from Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and so on.

Some travel agencies, tourism companies and airlines said that they would focus on several factors to attract international arrivals, especially those with high spending.

The information was released by Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa on January 11.

Vietnam Airlines said that the national flag carrier is exploiting one round-trip flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Guangzhou; one round-trip flight between HCMC and Shanghai and two round-trip flights between Hanoi and Shanghai.

The national flag carrier has proactively planned to recover its flights to China; and it is expected that the carrier will promote more products in accordance with the market situation along with visa and entry policies.

It is forecasted that international tourists will come back to the country in March 2023.