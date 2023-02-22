HCMC ranks second in Asia’s top 10 best street food cities

Canadian travel magazine The Travel has listed the southern metropolis Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) among the top 10 Asian cities that can be considered a dream for every street food lover.

The Travel revealed that while most eateries dish out their banh mi (baguette sandwiches), chao muc (squid porridge), and xa xiu (barbecued pork) from old-fashioned restaurants, plastic chairs and tables on the pavement are where locals prefer to eat their meals.

In fact, some stalls even specialize in Vietnamese coffee and pouring cold Saigon beer while belting out local tunes via loudspeakers. The magazine suggested that visitors hop onto a Vespa and whizz through the vast streets of HCMC to enjoy a street food experience unlike any other.

The Indian city of Delhi topped the list, followed by Osaka (Japan), Seoul (Republic of Korea), and Singapore, among others.