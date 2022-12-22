HCMC Public Security Department has one more deputy director

Colonel Le Quang Dao this afternoon received an appointment decision from the Ministry of Public Security for the position of Vice Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department.

Thus, at a moment, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department has five deputy directors including Major General Tran Duc Tai, Major General Dinh Thanh Nhan, Major General Nguyen Thanh Huong, Colonel Mai Hoang and Colonel Le Quang Dao.

At the ceremony, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department, Major General Le Hong Nam was authorized by the Ministry of Public Security to hand over the appointment decision to Colonel Le Quang Dao, head of the department's advisory division.

Attending the ceremony were Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, leaders of the city Party Committee and representatives of professional divisions of HCMC Police.

Speaking at the ceremony, the newly-appointed Vice Director of Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department pledged to coordinate with leaders of the department to continue to uphold the tradition of the city's police force and successfully complete assigned tasks.

Colonel Le Quang Dao was born in 1976 in Quang Ngai Province. He graduated from An Ninh (Security) University, holds a Master of Laws – University of Law and has Advanced Political Theory.

He has rich experiences in the positions of the head of the homeland security division and head of the advisory division of the HCMC Department of Public Security.

During his working terms, Colonel Le Quang Dao has made efforts in professional work, contributing to the overall achievements of security and order protection in the city.