HCMC proposes six BOT transport projects worth over US$4 billion

Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC)’s Department of Transport has proposed six transport projects built under Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contracts with a total investment of more than VND97 trillion (US$4.11 billion).

Mobilizing more investment from the private sector is a viable way to raise funds for urgent projects while the State budget is still limited, the department said.

The proposed projects will be upgrading and widening existing main roads to residential areas, gateways and neighboring provinces that are expected to have increased transportation demand.

They include upgrading a 9.6km-long section on National Highway No. 1A with total estimated investment of VND12.9 trillion US$548 million).

Other projects include upgrading a 9.1 km-long section on National Highway No. 22 for VND1.2 trillion (US$51 million), and a 5.8km section of National Highway No.13 for VND12.2 trillion (US$518 million).

A 9.7km extension of the east-west axis connecting with Ring Road No. 3 will have total investment of VND13.8 trillion (US$560.4 million).

Widening a 26.8km section on the north-south road axis to Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park will cost VND54.2 trillion (US$2.3 billion), and upgrading a 5.8km parallel road to National Highway No. 50 will cost about VND3.8 trillion (US$161 million).