HCMC preparing for infrastructure breakthroughs in 2023

One of the key missions of Ho Chi Minh City in 2023 is to create breakthroughs in infrastructure via its following major construction projects.



1. Ring Road No.3 project:

_With a total length of 76.34km, passing HCMC and the provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An, the project receives an investment of VND75.4 trillion (US$3.19 billion). It is divided into 8 parts, and the two passing HCMC have an investment of VND48 trillion ($2billion), a half of which comes from the central budget and the rest from the municipal one.

_This is the largest-scale infrastructure project in the South, and the first assigned for localities to be the governing body to implement the project. HCMC is the focal point to carry out investment preparation procedures, and is trying to start the project in June 2023.

_The project is expected to basically finish in 2025 and be in full operation in 2026.

2. Metro Route No.1 from Ben Thanh to Suoi Tien:

_With 14 stations and a total length of 19.7km, including 2.6km underground, the project receives an investment of over VND43.7 trillion ($1.85 billion), VND38.2 trillion ($1.62 billion) of which is loaned.

_93 percent of the project has completed. On December 21, 2022, the HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways successfully organized a trial run from Suoi Tien Station to Binh Thai Station.

_It is expected that at the end of this year, the Route will come into operation.

3. Metro Route No.2 from Ben Thanh to Tham Luong:

_With 10 stations and a total length of 11.042km, including 9.091km underground, the project receives an investment of VND47.89 trillion ($2.03 billion), VND37.49 trillion ($1.59 billion) of which is loaned.

_HCMC is planning to start the project in 2023-2024. The project should finish in 2028.

4. Can Gio Bridge:

_With a construction length of over 3.6km and a width to accommodate 6 lanes, the project to connect Can Gio District and Nha Be District receives an estimated investment of VND10 trillion ($423 million).

_In 2023, HCMC is preparing necessary investment procedures to start the project the following year. It is expected to finish in 2028 to replace Binh Khanh Ferry Route to link the South of the city with Can Gio District.

5. HCMC – Moc Bai Expressway:

_With a total length of 50km, including 23.7km passing HCMC, the project receives an investment of VND16.73 trillion ($707.8 million).

_In 2023, HCMC tries to complete the project formulation and investor selection so that the project can start next year and finish at the same time as Ring Road No.3 in 2026.

_This expressway has strategic significance since it is the beginning of Ring Road No.3 and connects to Ring Road No.4.

In addition, at the end of 2022, a series of key construction projects were started: National Highway No.50 expansion, connection road between Tran Quoc Hoan – Cong Hoa Road to T3 Station of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, An Phu Intersection.