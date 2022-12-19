HCMC prepares for new year’s countdown event

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports has just submitted a report to the municipal People's Committee related to a countdown event and art light decorations on the streets to welcome the new year 2023.

The venue for the countdown event is set to take place at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, a section of Ngo Duc Ke - Nguyen Thiep and Le Duan Street, a section from Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street to Pasteur Street, with the installation of electronic screens.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. on December 31, 2022, to 0:30 a.m. on January 1 of 2023.

The countdown event is an annual program of Ho Chi Minh City to welcome the new year, attracting thousands of residents and visitors which is performed in form of socialization.

As for the light decoration on the street, the activities will be implemented by VINAMA Communications Joint Stock Company on three routes of Le Duan Street, a section from Nam Ky Khoi Nghia - Nguyen Binh Khiem, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, a section from Vo Thi Sau - Le Loi and Ton Duc Thang Street, s section from Ham Nghi – Thu Thiem Bridge 2.