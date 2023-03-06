SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Law

HCMC Police raid F88 Company’s head office for inspection

SGGPO
Ho Chi Minh City police forces collaborated with Go Vap District’s Police to examine the head office of F88 Business Joint-Stock Company in Nguyen Oanh Street this afternoon.
HCMC Police raid F88 Company’s head office for inspection ảnh 1

The police forces isolate the street in front of the building. (Photo: Chi Thach)

According to the information source of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, F88 Company was based on the seventh and eighth floors in a building in Nguyen Oanh Street, Go Vap District.

As of this morning, the police forces were arranged at the intersections of Nguyen Oanh – Phan Van Tri and Nguyen Oanh – Nguyen Van Luong to regulate traffic and prevent automobiles from traveling through the sections.

At around 11:25 a.m., leaders of Go Vap District’s Police said that the functional forces of the Ministry of Public Security and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security raided F88 Company for inspection over the company’s loan activities with signs of extortion.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

F88 Company’s head office F88 Business Joint-Stock Company Go Vap District oan activities showing signs of extortion

Other news