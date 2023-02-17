HCMC Police prosecute 128 violators at registration centers

By February 17, the Ho Chi Minh City Police have prosecuted 128 people for violations at registration centers.

As of this morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security held a press conference to provide information about violations at automobile registration centers in the city and other provinces and cities.

According to the department, on February 5, the investigation agency under the municipal Department of Public Security continued to receive denunciations related to violations during the registration of inland waterway ships at the Vietnam Register Branch Office No.6 in HCMC and Vietnam Register Branch Office No.9 in Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province.

Based on the documents and evidence, the city Police yesterday decided to launch criminal investigation into the case and prosecute 14 people. Of these, Thai Viet Anh, Bui Long Khuong, Pham Manh Hung and Duong Xuan Che being brokers were prosecuted for the crime of giving bribes.

In addition, a group including Hoang Van Duy, Director of Vietnam Register Branch Office No.9; Le Hai Hoa, Vu Phuong Huy and Nguyen Van Hien who are registrars of Vietnam Register Branch Office No.9; Pham Viet Dung, Pham Tien Binh, Pham Van Duong, Nguyen Van Duan, Mai Ngoc Cuong and Nguyen Van Dong who are registrars of Vietnam Register Branch Office No.6, were prosecuted for the crime of receiving bribes.

Currently, the Ho Chi Minh City Police is continuing to consolidate documents and evidence, investigate and clarify the case to strictly handle the violators in accordance with regulations; and clarify shortcomings and violations in the registration management work for waterway ships.

Vietnam Register (VR) also required registration centers proactively review the conditions of facilities, verification processes and human resources; report on the status of human resources and proposals to the VR in advance of March 1.