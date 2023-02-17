HCMC Police prosecute 128 people for violations at registration centers

On the morning of February 17, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security held a press conference to provide information about violations at automobile registration centers in the city and other provinces and cities.

The HCMC Police said that on February 5, the investigation agency under the municipal Department of Public Security continued to receive denunciations related to violations during the registration of inland waterway ships at the Vietnam Register Branch Office No.6 in HCMC and Vietnam Register Branch Office No.9 in Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province.

Basing on collected documents and evidence, the city Police yesterday decided to launch criminal investigation into the case and prosecute 14 people. Of these, Thai Viet Anh, Bui Long Khuong, Pham Manh Hung and Duong Xuan Che being brokers were prosecuted for the crime of giving bribes.

In addition, a group including Hoang Van Duy, Director of Vietnam Register Branch Office No.9; Le Hai Hoa, Vu Phuong Huy and Nguyen Van Hien who are registrars of Vietnam Register Branch Office No.9; Pham Viet Dung, Pham Tien Binh, Pham Van Duong, Nguyen Van Duan, Mai Ngoc Cuong and Nguyen Van Dong who are registrars of Vietnam Register Branch Office No.6, were prosecuted for the crime of receiving bribes.

Theft breaks into many gold shops to steal nearly VND20 billion

On February 17, the Criminal Police Department (PC02) under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department informed that the department had prosecuted and arrested Pham Van Nu, 37, living in Dong Thap Province, residing in Binh Duong Province for property theft.

At the police station, Nu admitted to stealing 100 taels of gold worth more than 4.5 billion (US$190,000) from Kim Thinh gold shop in District 12, HCMC in the early morning of January 29. In addition, the man claimed to break into other gold shops to steal more than VND10 billion (US$417,957) from gold and silver shops in Binh Duong Province.

In October 2019, Nu broke into Hoang An gold shop in Tan Phuoc Khanh market, Tan Uyen District to steal 200 taels of gold and VND50 million (US$ 2,090) in cash. After that, the man brought them home and earned over VND3 billion (US$125,417) from selling the amount of gold to shops in Binh Duong Province. Nu spent the money to buy land in Tay Ninh Province, invest into a wood factory and buy a car.

By December 2021, Nu steeled to Kim Hung gold shop in An Phu Ward, Thuan An City to take some gold and sold it to many gold shops in Binh Duong Province earning nearly VND1 billion (US$41,805) for personal spending.

Housemaid arrested for stealing VND3 billion from home owner

On February 17, the Criminal Police Department (PC02) under the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department said that the department had arrested and prosecuted Nguyen Thi Phan, who was born in 1972, from An Giang Province for the crime of property theft.

In July 2021, Phan was a housemaid in Lexington Apartment, 65-67 Mai Chi Tho Street, An Phu Ward, Thu Duc City whose owner is named C, born in 1955.

Phan was assigned to take care of the apartment when the house owner and her relatives came back to their hometown in Thua Thien-Hue Province. However, Phan left Ho Chi Minh City for her hometown announcing she would not return to work. When the owner returned to the apartment and detected the loss of 47 taels of SJC gold worth nearly VND3 billion (US$125,417), which the owner earned from selling a real estate recently and put in an unlocked wooden closet.

On February 6, the police detected the woman in a hotel in Tien Giang Province, arrested her and seized more than 43 taels of SJC gold and nearly VND52 million (US$2,200) in cash.