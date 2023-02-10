HCMC Police achieve many important results on administrative reform

The Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department achieved many important results and ensured quality and progress in administrative reform in 2022.

Particularly, the Ho Chi Minh City Police handled over 168,000 documents for issuing regular passports, nearly 640,000 documents in the field of registration and management of means of transport, over 1.5 million documents for residence registration and management, more than 3.5 million documents granting and managing chip-based citizen identity cards in 2022.

The information was provided at a conference to summarize administrative reform in 2022 and implement key tasks in 2023 which was held this morning by the municipal Public Security Department with the participation of Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, leaders of professional departments of Ho Chi Minh City Police, police leaders of districts and Thu Duc City.

At the conference, the HCMC Public Security Department said that in 2023, the city Police continue to implement and fulfil its tasks, especially digitizing paper documents, implementing Project 06, and deploying and applying online public services.

On this occasion, the Board of Directors of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department granted certificates of merit to many individuals and collectives for their outstanding achievements in the administrative reform in 2022.