HCMC plans two fireworks displays to welcome New Year 2023

HCMC will perform stunning fireworks at two places to light up the city's night sky on New Year’s Eve to welcome 2023.

Accordingly, a high-range firework display will be set off from the tunnel crossing the Saigon River (Thu Thiem tunnel) in Thu Duc City. A low-range firework display will be organized in Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11.

The New Year’s Eve fireworks performances will be displayed for 15 minutes, from 00:00 to 00:15 on January 1, 2023.

The city is allowed to celebrate New Year 2023 with fireworks as long as the State budget must not be used for such shows as well as asked to ensure social security and order and strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention and control measures.