HCMC plans to call on intellectuals to participate in major projects

Intellectuals play an important role for the development of HCMC. The city plans to mobilize talents to join hands with the municipal administration to solve major problems of the southern metropolis through main large-scale projects.

The statement was made by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai at a conference reviewing the 15-year implementation of resolution 27-NQ/TW of the 10th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam on building a contingent of intellectuals in the period of accelerating industrialization and modernization of the country that was held in the city on February 21.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue proposed a comprehensive consideration of detailed action plans, problem-solving measures, and preferential treatment policies for intellectuals.

The city has seen brain drain phenomena in certain periods when talented workforces left the public sector for private areas, he added.

The Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee has also suggested that the city organize activities honoring intellectuals with outstanding contributions to the upcoming 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2023).

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that HCMC did not do well at connecting and promoting the potential of intellectuals in the building and development of the city.

Some of the solutions in order to attract talent include mobilizing intellectuals to participate in major and breakthrough projects and completing preferential treatment policies to provide reasonable salaries and accommodations to employees.

For unions and associations, the HCMC Scientific Council and the municipal authorities came to an agreement on the financial mechanism, ordering mechanism and tasks to implement big goals and missions.

Lieutenant General Trinh Van Quyet, Deputy Director of the General Political Department under the Vietnam People's Army highly appreciated the achievements of the city in implementing resolution 27.

He emphasized intellectuals have made many outstanding contributions in building guidelines and policies, and creating many scientific research products and various fields of economy, culture, society, national defense and security.

The Steering Committee for summarizing resolution 27 needs to continuously give advice to the Political Bureau and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat to submit proposals to the Party Central Committee for the issuance of new resolutions.

HCMC has studied models of honoring intellectuals and launching preferential treatment policies to support highbrow persons to, directly and indirectly, participate in scientific activities, seminars, and national and international research programs.