HCMC plans to call for social contribution to urban embellishment projects

The city Department of Construction has just sent a document to the municipal People's Committee on its plan for the appeal of social contributions for three experimental projects on urban embellishment, relocation of houses on and along canals in District 7.

Projects in the Department of Construction’s plan include VND21,240 billion Song Tan pond project, VND3,100 billion Ban Don canal project and nearly VND15,000 billion Ong Lon river project. Roughly 770 houses in the area of 17.7 ha, 659 houses in the area of 20ha and 853 houses in the area of 20.2ha respectively will be relocated.

According to the Department of Construction, the area of the above projects is mostly temporary, semi-permanent housing, forming rows of slums along river and potential risks due to high tides and riverbank erosion every year. Thus, these shacks must be relocated to renovate and embellish this area.