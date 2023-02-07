HCMC plans to build specialized high-tech medical center

The HCMC Department of Health plans to organize a conference on issuing policies for the mobilization of social resources to build a specialized medical center in the city that is scheduled to take place on February 10.

The meeting is expected to collect opinions and advice from experts, investors, and hospitals' representatives to implement a specialized high-tech center for early detection and screening test for diseases to provide medical tourism services to people in southern and ASEAN regions.

The center will be equipped with new and modern medical devices and equipment to help detect diseases early such as cardiovascular disease and cancers with skilled human resources.

The municipal Health Department proposed the city take advantage of the premises of the old Oncology Hospital at 3 No Trang Long Street in Binh Thanh District that was moved to Thu Duc City’s Tan Phu Ward to carry out the construction project of a specialized medical center.