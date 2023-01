Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Transport Department Bui Hoa An informed yesterday that his department is piloting the booking of vehicle registration via https://dangkiemxetphcm.com



This website helps needy organizations, businesses, and individuals to book a slot for their vehicle registration process online in HCMC.

It is expected that the website can greatly save time and transport cost of vehicle owners, while these people can choose a suitable registration center. The measure can also reduce congestion appearing in front of vehicle registration centers in the city lately.

The piloting scheme is run at three Automobile Registration Centers No.50-01S, 50-02S, and 50-03S.