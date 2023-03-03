HCMC People’s Council to supervise public investment projects in Thu Duc City

A supervision delegation of the HCMC People’s Council led by head of the department of Economy and Budget of the HCMC People's Council Le Truong Hai Hieu monitored public investment projects in Thu Duc City on March 2.

The delegates took field surveys of construction projects of Thu Duc General Hospital; Tang Long, Nam Ly and Ong Nhieu bridges; the Tang Nhon Phu A High School and Hiep Phuoc – Dong Sai Gon kindergarten.

On November 15, 2021, the construction of Thu Duc General Hospital was kicked off by the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects of HCMC.

Located at the address No. 64 Le Van Chi Street in Thu Duc City’s Linh Trung Ward, the hospital has been established by transforming the former Thu Duc District’s Healthcare Center. The 10-storey hospital covering an area of more than 58,000 square meters with an investment capital of VND1,915 billion (US$84.8 million) is expected to be finished in 2023.

The new healthcare facility is facing difficulties in the procurement process of medications and equipment. The hospital needs VND1,500 billion to purchase medical devices but has not received the fund allocation.

Meanwhile, construction projects of Tang Long, Nam Ly and Ong Nhieu bridges are still waiting for the handover of cleared land.

Delegates suggested the locality create a specific equipment portfolio for each stage, including the cost of medical equipment and staff training.

In addition, the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City needs to focus on solving construction site handover for the project to be restarted as soon as possible.