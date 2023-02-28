HCMC People’s Council to supervise public investment in March

The HCMC People’s Council plans to supervise public investment at People’s Committees, agencies, units and departments in the city from April 4 – May 21.

The supervision will contribute to strengthening public investment to reach targets assigned by the Prime Minister and the Party organizations at all levels, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le said at a conference held in the city on February 28.

Under the plan on supervising public investment in HCMC in the 2021-2025 period, a delegation of the municipal People’s Council will directly monitor tasks of public investment of the municipal People’s Committee, the Department of Finance, the Department of Planning and Trade, the HCMC Management Board of Transportation Works Construction and Investment Projects, the People’s Committees of districts 6, 8, Binh Tan and Can Gio.

The delegation will evaluate the achieving results, restraints, inadequacies and causes in the process of implementing public investment tasks in HCMC, and then propose solutions for effective implementation of public investment.

Ms. Le asked the People’s Committees, agencies, units and departments to strictly comply with the plan, prepare a report, actively participate in asking and answering queries, and create favorable conditions for the supervision delegation to fully acknowledge the difficulties and challenges of projects.

In March, the supervision delegation led by head of the department of Economy and Budget of the HCMC People's Council Le Truong Hai Hieu will monitor some projects. The delegation will continue directly working with the People’s Committees, agencies, units and departments from April 4 to May 21. The result of supervision will be submitted to the HCMC People’s Council at a regular meeting in the middle of the year.