HCMC People’s Council leader extends Tet greetings to religious establishments

A delegation of HCMC’s officials led by Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le paid Tet visits to typical individuals and units on January 13.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Ms. Le offered her best wishes for a happy new year to Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Patronage Council and dignitaries in Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in District 3.

She also expressed her sincere thanks to Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep and Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers for outstanding contributions to the city’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visiting the Giac Ngo (Buddhist Enlightenment) Newspaper, she paid tribute to Buddhism in the southern economic hub, including the editorial staff of the newspaper that joined hands with the municipal authorities to contribute to the city’s development, and wished the Giac Ngo (Buddhist Enlightenment) Newspaper more and more successful and develop.

The delegation then visited and extended greetings to Cardinal Pham Minh Man, expressed gratitude for Cardinal Pham Minh Man’s outstanding contribution to the city and wished him a year fully loaded with happiness.