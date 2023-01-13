SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC People’s Council leader extends Tet greetings to religious establishments

SGGP
A delegation of HCMC’s officials led by Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le paid Tet visits to typical individuals and units on January 13.
Related News
HCMC People’s Council leader extends Tet greetings to religious establishments ảnh 1
Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) extends Tet greetings to Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Ms. Le offered her best wishes for a happy new year to Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Patronage Council and dignitaries in Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in District 3.

She also expressed her sincere thanks to Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep and Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers for outstanding contributions to the city’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visiting the Giac Ngo (Buddhist Enlightenment) Newspaper, she paid tribute to Buddhism in the southern economic hub, including the editorial staff of the newspaper that joined hands with the municipal authorities to contribute to the city’s development, and wished the Giac Ngo (Buddhist Enlightenment) Newspaper more and more successful and develop.

The delegation then visited and extended greetings to Cardinal Pham Minh Man, expressed gratitude for Cardinal Pham Minh Man’s outstanding contribution to the city and wished him a year fully loaded with happiness.

HCMC People’s Council leader extends Tet greetings to religious establishments ảnh 2
The delegation visits the Giac Ngo (Buddhist Enlightenment) Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC People’s Council leader extends Tet greetings to religious establishments ảnh 3
Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visits Cardinal Pham Minh Man. (Photo: SGGP)
By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Tet greetings HCMC's leader religious establishments Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep Giac Ngo (Buddhist Enlightenment) Newspaper Cardinal Pham Minh Man

Other news