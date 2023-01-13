HCMC People’s Council leader extends Tet greetings to religious establishments

|Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) extends Tet greetings to Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep. (Photo: SGGP)
On behalf of the city’s leaders, Ms. Le offered her best wishes for a happy new year to Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Patronage Council and dignitaries in Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in District 3.
She also expressed her sincere thanks to Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep and Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers for outstanding contributions to the city’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Visiting the Giac Ngo (Buddhist Enlightenment) Newspaper, she paid tribute to Buddhism in the southern economic hub, including the editorial staff of the newspaper that joined hands with the municipal authorities to contribute to the city’s development, and wished the Giac Ngo (Buddhist Enlightenment) Newspaper more and more successful and develop.
The delegation then visited and extended greetings to Cardinal Pham Minh Man, expressed gratitude for Cardinal Pham Minh Man’s outstanding contribution to the city and wished him a year fully loaded with happiness.
|The delegation visits the Giac Ngo (Buddhist Enlightenment) Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)
|Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visits Cardinal Pham Minh Man. (Photo: SGGP)