HCMC Party Secretary receives Australian Ambassador to Vietnam

At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen said that he was delighted to welcome Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski. He thanked the Australian Government and people for supporting Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, during the Covid-19 pandemic so that Vietnam can overcome the pandemic and develop the economy; wishing Mr. Andrew Goledzinowski a successful tenure.

Appreciating the results achieved in the cooperation relationship between Vietnam and Australia, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen said that the potential of cooperation between the two countries is quite enormous, so the two sides need to promote more cooperation programs. He wished Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski to provide more support to help Australian businesses pour money into Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam in general.

He expected Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski to inform Australian businesses about Ho Chi Minh City's investment attraction guidelines and policies as well as tell city leaders about the difficulties of Australian businesses when investing in the city so that they can have timely solutions to remove problems.

Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski agreed with the cooperation orientation between Australia and Ho Chi Minh City mentioned by Secretary Nen. Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski said that there should be a working session between the parties to come up with a specific cooperation plan in the future.

He revealed that Australia has the potential for cooperation with HCMC on high technology, finance, high-tech agriculture and green energy development. He also believed that Ho Chi Minh City would be the center to attract Australian investors in Vietnam.