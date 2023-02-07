HCMC Party Secretary: press must reflect thorny issues of life

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen commented that the press increasingly shows its role of independence and criticism, reflecting the thorny issues of life.

Today, the Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a meeting with leaders, editors and reporters of press agencies and publishing companies on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2023.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Head of the Propaganda Department of the city Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen chaired the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, HCMC Party Secretary Nen emphasized that, in the past year, the press has carried out the mission of communication which accompany the Party Committee, the Government and city dwellers during the process of recovery after the pandemic.

He highly appreciated journalism, publishing and communication during the year which continued to publish news of the city’s daily life, economy, politics, and society. Along with that, agencies and sectors have made efforts in organizing a ceremony to honor good civil servants, party members and people to overcome difficulties.

Last but not least, many major and outstanding events of 2022 have been covered in the press, contributing to creating a positive atmosphere and creating strong motivation in social life, he said.

According to Mr. Nen, the press is increasingly showing its independent and critical role in reflecting on life's thorny issues including party building and rectification, anti-corruption, and the recommendations of city inhabitants and businesses. Intellectuals and people from every walk of life’s opinions of policies have been published in the press contributing to building and perfecting institutions and policies for the city.

Many press agencies have organized special pages, and columns which are forums to receive people's opinions. These forums have been helping city leaders with many valuable ideas, he expressed.

Referring to the team of reporters and publishers, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that they play an important role in the struggle to protect the ideological foundation of the Party, strongly demonstrating the role of propaganda, shaping public opinion and creating social consensus. Moreover, the press has conveyed to the public true and timely information, contributing to repelling fake, bad and toxic news

On the other hand, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee affirmed that the city's leaders have paid more attention to coordination with the press. Many functional agencies and localities have been ready to create all favorable conditions for the press to operate and improve its quality. It is important to effectively overcome the existing and existing weaknesses that press agencies mention today.

Emphasizing the key tasks in 2023, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen asked the press to continue promoting outstanding results in 2022, better perform the mission of accompanying media, and contribute to spreading the state machinery and city dwellers’ determination in promoting all resources to build the city.

Along with that, the press should focus propaganda on important resolutions, conclusions and directives of the Central Government and Ho Chi Minh City. In particular, the press must stick to the theme of 2023 of Ho Chi Minh City and closely reflect people's daily lives and the implementation of administrative procedure reform.

Referring to the ChatGPT application, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee commented that this is a breakthrough in artificial intelligence, which has been going viral recently. He affirmed that this application will certainly have a double impact on journalism, publishing and society.

Along with that, the press should cover news quickly and correctly, contributing to strengthening the city Party’s instruction.