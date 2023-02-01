HCMC Party Secretary asks to bring activities back to normal

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, emphasized that the Tet holiday was over and directed to quickly bring activities back to normal, creating an exciting atmosphere right from the beginning of the year.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, together with the Standing Committee of the People's Committee of HCMC, on February 1, chaired a meeting to summarize the work of caring for people in the Lunar New Year and the socio-economic situation in January, tasks and solutions for February 2023. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, attended the meeting.

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee directed to quickly bring activities back to normal, creating an exciting atmosphere at the beginning of the year. According to him, many difficulties and challenges are forecasted for 2023, but the city's growth target set for this year is 7.5-8 percent. Meanwhile, Resolution 31 of the Politburo assigns the average growth target for HCMC at 8-8.5 percent. In the first years of the term, due to the heavy impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the growth of HCMC was negative. In 2022, it grew by more than 9 percent, but the average of the years was just over 3 percent. Thus, HCMC still has a long way to go that requires the city to make efforts and strive a lot.

Among the solutions, he noted the promotion of social investment. The State sector must commit to making maximum efforts to fulfill the task of public investment, as a basis for leading and implementing projects that can not mobilize social resources. Besides, there are mental solutions, promoting the spirit, stabilizing sentiment, and strengthening confidence so that investors can feel secure.

Referring to the strong explosion of artificial intelligence, including the newly born ChatGPT that has caused a fever in the world, the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee noted that it is actually a challenge for each person to assert their values.

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee also requested that the action program to implement Resolution 31 should be carried out soon, focusing drastically on the city's outstanding mechanisms and policies to properly perform the leading role assigned by the Politburo. In addition, it is necessary to pay attention to cultural and social matters in parallel with economic ones, in which, it is necessary to pay attention to the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regarding the socio-economic situation, Chairman of the city People's Committee Mr. Phan Van Mai acknowledged that results in January showed that difficulties lasting from the fourth quarter of 2022 were prolonged. If the city handles them well, these difficulties will be eased in the second quarter of 2023. If not, they will last until the end of the second quarter. Therefore, right in February, HCMC needs to act immediately to shorten the difficult time and help the socio-economic situation recover soon.

Among the lingering limitations, he specifically mentioned the results of public investment capital disbursement. HCMC implemented many solutions in 2022 and wanted to achieve 76 percent, and the target was over 80 percent. However, the results by January 31 have not reached 70 percent. Units disbursed capital at a low rate, concentrating on extremely large capital-using departments, such as the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC and the Management Authority for Urban Railways, with investors disbursing zero dong.

Mr. Phan Van Mai affirmed that in 2023, emulation assessment would be strengthened to tighten the discipline of public investment, thereby leading the social investment.

More specifically, for projects that have been allocated capital, Mr. Phan Van Mai asked investors to report the implementation plan by the end of February to ensure that the disbursement would be completed by the end of the year. By July, if the implementation plan is not clear, the People's Committee of HCMC will transfer capital to another project. For projects still on the backup list, the Department of Planning and Investment should coordinate with agencies and units to carefully prepare documents so that in March 2023, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will propose a thematic meeting of the People's Council of HCMC to timely allocate capital in the second half of the year. HCMC will also continue to operate three working groups on matters related to premises, large-capital projects, and ODA.

The Chairman of the municipal People's Committee suggested departments, districts, and Thu Duc City fully implement their assigned tasks, closely monitor the situation, forecast, and respond flexibly. Implementing the theme of 2023, Mr. Phan Van Mai asked units and localities to review their work, especially affairs related to people and businesses, group, urge, monitor the implementation results, and strictly manage input and output work.

He also directed to focus on implementing solutions to accompany businesses. In February, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will hold a meeting with business representatives through associations, FDI, and real estate enterprises to listen to and solve difficulties. Similarly, he asked districts, Thu Duc City, and departments to organize thematic meetings to solve difficulties and problems for businesses.

The Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC emphasized some tasks that need to be focused on in February, such as poverty reduction, military handover ceremony, and review of foreign affairs. Especially, in February, it is necessary to complete preparations for the Government to submit to the National Assembly a draft resolution to replace Resolution 54 on specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC. In addition, the city must complete the implementation plan of Resolution 31 and Resolution 24 of the Politburo. At the same time, it must review and register projects to be started and completed in 2023 and works to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the national reunification day.

With 59 projects registered by the units in the spirit of Conclusion 14 of the Politburo on the policy of encouraging and protecting dynamic and creative officials for the common good, in February, the Standing Committee of the People's Committee of HCMC will also review to get actual meaningful and enthusiastic projects, creating a driving force for the City's development.