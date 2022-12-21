HCMC Party Chief extends Christmas greetings to Catholics

A delegation of HCMC officials led by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on December 21 paid a visit to the headquarters of the HCMC Archdiocese on the occasion of Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023.

On behalf of the leaders of HCMC, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen extended greetings to the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of HCMC, Nguyen Nang and Catholic dignitaries, priests and followers.

He informed that HCMC has attained significant achievements in the socio-economic recovery based on the strength of the great national unity bloc, including local residents, businesses and especially the municipal archdiocese and followers.

The city will make every effort to carry out delayed projects to further promote development in the next year.

The municipal Party Committee Secretary said that HCMC has submitted a proposal on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the city's development to the Government.



He hoped that the Archbishop, Catholic dignitaries and followers will continue to join hands with HCMC to build the great national unity bloc and contribute to the southern metropolis' development.

Archbishop of the Archdiocese of HCMC Nguyen Nang expressed his joy with the city’s achievements.

He thanked the city’s leaders for their special attention and assistance to the activities of the Archdiocese of HCMC and wished the city’s leaders a warm and merry Christmas.

He believed that the city’s administration will continue to mobilize and promote resources strongly, especially Catholic dignitaries, priests and followers, to make the city develop more.