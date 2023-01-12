HCMC Party Chief asks more care for senior veterans, Party members

HCMC’s District 3 held a ceremony presenting the 75-year Party membership badge to Mr. Le Van Triet, a member of the Party Committee of Vo Thi Sau Ward on January 12.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen honored the life, career and dedication of Mr. Le Van Triet who had more than 80 years of revolutionary activities, and recalled historical landmarks of war veterans’ contribution process.

Party member Le Van Triet was born to a family of rich revolutionary tradition in My Tho City’s Trung An Commune in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang. He joined the Communist Party of Vietnam at the age of 20.

He took different positions throughout the two resistance wars, served his duty in the north, and was sent to study abroad. After returning to the homeland, he worked in the sectors of economy and technology, foreign affairs and international cooperation.

Mr. Le Van Triet was Minister of Metallurgical Engineering, member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Minister of Commerce, deputy of the 8th and 9th National Assembly.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that Mr. Triet was one of the participants who laid the first brick for Vietnam's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and normalization of Vietnam - US diplomatic relations.

He emphasized that Mr. Le Van Triet is always a cadre with the spirit of loyalty, integrity, and simplicity and puts the nation's interests above all else.

The city Party Chief wished the Party member and his family to have plenty of health, joy and happiness, be still a shining exemplary model for the youth to study and follow and continuously contribute to the development of the country and HCMC.

On this occasion, he asked the administration at all levels to continue taking care of senior veterans and Party members and help them get more favorable conditions to live a happy life.