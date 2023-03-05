HCMC Party Chief asked for establishment of ties, solidarity in national defense

A conference reviewing the five-year implementation of circular 18 of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee on strengthening the building of political and spiritual potentials in the defense area of the city was held on March 4.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen with the participation of Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai and Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le.

In his speech, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that the southern economic hub deeply acknowledged its role, position and responsibility in building and protecting the country. The launch of circular 18 is an important and essential initiative for the regular main mission of national defense and security.

The outstanding lessons learned from the implementation of circular 18 are the strength of the people’s hearts tied together, the strength of the great national unity bloc, and the strength of unity and synergy in all difficult and challenging circumstances, he emphasized.

In the building of political and spiritual potentials in the defense area of HCMC in the 2022-2027 period, the city Party Chief asked the southern metropolis must raise awareness for the key mission of national defense and security; pay attention to the building of political and spiritual potentials, improving grassroots leadership skills, the proactive response of armed forces in protecting national defense and security, and building unity and solidarity among people.

In addition, the city also needs to focus on building and rectifying the Party into purity and strength, promoting propaganda and education associated with digital transformation and information technology; acknowledging the advantages and disadvantages of Artificial intelligence; inspecting, supervising and strictly handling the motivation for acting in negative ways and irresponsible behaviors that are detrimental to national defense and security.

On this occasion, the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee presented certificates of merit to 27 collectives with outstanding performances in the five-year implementation of circular 18