HCMC organizes zero- dong mini supermarket for the poor

The “Zero- dong mini supermarket” program is set to take place in three days, starting from January 5 to January 8 to serve 20,000 cases with a total estimated cost of more than VND10 billion (US$427,667).

Accordingly, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City this morning organized a caring program for the Lunar New Year 2023 and opened the “Zero- dong mini supermarket” for the people with difficult circumstances in District 1, districts of Phu Nhuan, Binh Tan, Hoc Mon and Thu Duc City.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen attended the event.

Speaking at the program, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen emphasized that after the Covid-19 pandemic, the city has recovered and developed strongly with positive results.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has left severe consequences. Tens of thousands of people lost their relatives. Therefore, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City requested its divisions to implement many social security programs to support and share a part of difficulties with disadvantaged families.

Of these, the program “Zero-dong mini supermarket for Tet holiday” was organized by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City along with a companion unit of Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) and other units that simultaneously takes place in the city’s five districts with numerous difficult workers, migrant employees, poor and near-poor households and disadvantaged people.

Each eligible case will receive a ticket worth VND400,000 (US$17) to buy essential goods, food and Tet products.

As for the caring program for the Tet holiday, the organizers will give 39,188 Tet gifts worth VND1 million (US$43) to VND2 million (US$85) for each case from the fund for the poor, the fund for the national sea and islands – for the fatherland frontline and the relief fund of HCMC.

Besides, around 20,500 Tet gifts with a value of VND400,000 (US$17) to VND1 million (US$43) will be offered to each case that was donated by companion units and enterprises.

Thus, Ho Chi Minh City will spend more than VND43.36 billion (US$1.85 million) to care for people with difficult circumstances during the Tet holiday.