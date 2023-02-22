HCMC nominated as Asia's Leading Business Travel Destination 2023

Ho Chi Minh City has been nominated as Asia's Leading Business Travel Destination by the 30th annual World Travel Awards (WTA) for Asia and Oceania.

Founded in 1993, the WTA is a prestigious global award, known as the "Oscar of the tourism industry". The annual award honors outstanding destinations and quality tourism service providers, including airlines, hotels, resorts, tour operators, and travel destinations.

In addition to Ho Chi Minh City's nomination for Asia's Leading Business Travel Destination, Vietnam is also nominated for several important categories, including Asia's Leading Heritage Destination, Asia's Leading Nature Destination, Asia's Leading Cultural Destination, Asia's Leading Beach Destination, Asia's Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, and Asia's Leading Youth Travel Destination.

To vote for the nominations for Vietnam tourism, readers can visit the website at https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote. Voting will be open until July 23.

Over the past five years, Vietnam has been honored as the World's Leading Heritage Destination three times and has received the title of Asia's Leading Destination four times. The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has been voted as Asia's leading tourism management agency three times, along with many other important award categories for Vietnam's tourism industry in the WTA system.