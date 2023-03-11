HCMC needs to improve services quality of Tan Son Nhat Airport

As of Friday afternoon, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong chaired the working session to enhance the quality of service for passengers at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in the upcoming time.

According to Director of the Municipal Department of Transport Tran Quang Lam, Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC welcomed nearly 2.3 million international visitors in 2022, accounting for 65.5 percent of the total number of international arrivals to the country.

The survey results from passengers showed that wifi service quality, water closet and the number of restaurants in the airport have not met the satisfaction of passengers. Besides, passengers often reflect the long line waiting for several hours to perform the immigration procedures.

In order to improve the service quality of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Director of the Municipal Department of Transport Tran Quang Lam proposed the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security chair and study the pilot mechanism to open priority path performing immigration procedures for passengers with business class and MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism to the city with a total number of passengers from 80 people; accelerate the application of information technology on immigration procedures to shorten the waiting time of visitors.

Besides, Tan Son Nhat International Airport was suggested to soon implement non-stop electronic toll collection for automobiles and free support or perform fee reduction for subsidized or non-subsidized bus lines traveling to the airport.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Bui Xuan Cuong also required the relevant departments and sectors to collaborate with the Southern Airports Authority to review the land source of the area for the parking lot to perform procedures for lease in accordance with regulations and authorization.

Besides, the Municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment was assigned to chair and collaborate with the People’s Committee of Tan Binh District, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and relevant units of the Ministry of National Defense to complete the works of land revocation, national defense land hand-over under the Passenger Terminal 3, start works of the pathway connecting Tran Quoc Hoan Street with Cong Hoa Street and other projects so that projects investors could complete the works as scheduled.