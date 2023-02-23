HCMC needs solutions for sustainable energy development

It is necessary to have a solution to avoid waste from developing solar power.

On February 22, the National Assembly delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Mr. Ha Phuoc Thang, Deputy Head of the delegation, worked with various departments, agencies, and businesses to supervise the implementation of policies and laws on energy development in the city for the 2016-2021 period.

Attending the delegation were Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC; Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC; Ms. To Thi Bich Chau, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee, Secretary of the District Party Committee of District 1; Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Head of the NA Delegation of HCMC; Mr. Truong Trong Nghia, Vice Chairman of the HCMC Bar Association.

At the meeting session, the delegates raised many issues related to the petroleum supply, the petrol price adjustment plans, and the development of green and renewable energy in HCMC.

Along with that, the delegation was concerned about ensuring energy security, protecting the environment, and establishing mechanisms and policies for energy development. They also emphasized the need to assess the damages caused by the suspension of rooftop solar power purchases from residents.

Regarding the development of solar power, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le said that the rapid development of solar power projects without long-term policies has affected businesses and residents. It is necessary to find solutions to this problem.

In addition, relevant departments and agencies need to pay attention to the recycling of solar panels, as well as the development of public transportation using clean energy, contributing to reducing the environmental pollution.

In the concluding remarks of the monitoring session, Mr. Ha Phuoc Thang, Deputy Head of the NA delegation of HCMC, noted the opinions and suggestions and highly appreciated the efforts made by the units in energy development over the past time.

He suggested that the units continue to gather resources to invest in implementing the plan for efficient and effective energy development in HCMC. At the same time, they should coordinate more closely with the departments, agencies, and localities to propose relevant agencies and units to solve the entanglements in the mechanisms, policies, and laws on energy development.