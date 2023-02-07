HCMC meets with news agencies, publishing houses

According to the Publicity and Education Commission under the HCMC Party Committee, the press has many articles proposing and offering solutions for economic recovery and development, with feasibility and a high sense of responsibility.

The Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a meeting with leaders, editors, and typical journalists of press agencies and publishing houses to celebrate the Communist Party of Vietnam Founding Anniversary and the 2023 Lunar New Year on the morning of February 7.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC; Mrs. Tran Kim Yen, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC; Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Publicity and Education Commission under the HCMC Party Committee, chaired the meeting.

Struggles in digital transformation

At the meeting, digital transformation in journalism and news media was a topic raised by representatives of many press agencies, affirming that this is an irreversible trend of the times. Journalist Cao Anh Minh, General Director of HCMC Television Station (HTV) wished to have a legal corridor on digital transformation, allowing press agencies to promote socialization and joint venture cooperation to attract social investment in digital transformation to promote a faster digital transformation process and ensure a financial mechanism for press agencies.

Meanwhile, Ms. Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy, Director of HCMC General Publishing House, said that in the context that e-books are developing strongly in the world, and many companies specializing in this product are doing business well, publishers encounter obstacles in human resources, information technology, and outdated technology infrastructure because they lack the capital to invest in human resources and modern technology platforms. The Director of HCMC General Publishing House hoped that the HCMC Party Committee would advocate and provide financial support for the implementation of the project of upgrading and developing the publishing and distribution system of electronic publications of the General Publishing House.

Mentioning the serious decline in advertising revenue in print newspapers, journalist Le The Chu, Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper, listed a number of solutions that the newspaper had adopted to overcome this difficulty. Specifically, advertisements in print newspapers in 2022 decreased by 25 percent compared to 2021. Thanks to the transformation, in 2022, Tuoi Tre Newspaper's revenue increased by 10 percent, which mainly came from digital products and media events.

In terms of digital, Tuoi Tre Newspaper has a digital transformation program and a long-term vision, in which Tuoi Tre Online is determined as the main force. The newspaper currently has about 10 million registered users on social networking platforms. It also focuses a lot on organizing media events, showing enthusiasm, responsibility, and affection for the city’s development, such as the Forum on the development plan of the Saigon River, HCMC reaching the international level, and investment in building the Ring Road No.3.

Mr. Le The Chu reiterated previous recommendations, such as a preferential loan mechanism so that newspapers can focus on digital transformation. He hoped that HCMC would continue to strengthen the ordering mechanism with the press on major and key issues of the city. Particularly, Resolution No.31 has many matters that the city can order news agencies, such as urban government, regional linkages, financial centers, and infrastructure development.

Regarding policy communication issues, Mr. Cao Anh Minh, General Director of HTV, suggested the authorities have a legal corridor for press agencies to access the city's common data sources. It is to promptly grasp the guidelines, policies, and operating instructions of the HCMC Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, departments, and districts to have a strategic policy communication plan for the city and units. Mr. Tu Luong, Director of the Vietnam Television Center in HCMC, also mentioned the role of this work and gave advice for more effective policy communication.

Newspapers still run after social networks

Previously, at the meeting, Mr. Le Hong Son, Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of the Publicity and Education Commission under the HCMC Party Committee, said that under the direct and regular direction of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and the Publicity and Education Commission under the HCMC Party Committee, the city press activities in 2022 had many prosperities.

The city press continues to provide sharp, complete, and timely information on the activities and directions of the leaders of the HCMC Party Committee, the People's Committee of HCMC, the Steering Committee for Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, and the city's economic recovery, as well as acknowledge the efforts of all levels of authorities, organizations, and unions in disease prevention and control. Many articles propagandize and inform about the necessity and preparation of the Ring Road No.3 project in HCMC, the summary of the implementation of Resolution No.54 of the National Assembly, and the construction of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space in the city.

The city press continues to set up propaganda articles on the construction and rectification of the Communist Party and the political system. At the same time, organize a series of propaganda articles on improving the quality of urban government construction. Specifically, the press clearly states the role of the city government with determination to renew the working method of State administrative agencies in the spirit of serving, contributing to deeper participation in the building and improvement of institutions and policies for the city.

News agencies organize news threads, articles, and forums to evaluate the implementation results of resolutions for HCMC; clarify the basis for the city to propose specific mechanisms and policies in the coming time to develop HCMC for and with the country. At the same time, they should quickly organize news and articles on the implementation of Politburo's Resolution No.31 on directions and tasks to develop HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

According to the Publicity and Education Commission under the HCMC Party Committee, the press has many articles proposing and offering solutions for economic recovery and development for the city and country, with feasibility and a high sense of responsibility. For the spring publications, the editorial boards of newspapers and magazines had done them meticulously, with beautiful images, eye-catching presentations, and in-depth articles, analyzing the current situation and hot issues domestically and internationally that interested a large number of people.

However, Mr. Le Hong Son said that the number of articles about achievements in the Party building work in the city press was still small. There was still a situation where press agencies were affected by social networks, over-exploiting information, using clickbait titles, and using information and images that are not suitable for Vietnamese culture, customs, and traditions. Some press agencies have not strictly followed the direction and orientation on information of the Publicity and Education Commission, causing negative impacts on public opinion.

The development of electronic publications remains slow because technology application has not met the requirements of digital transformation. Publishing, printing, and distribution activities have not had a breakthrough development.

HCMC sets out seven key solutions to improve the situation of journalism and publication in the city, including strengthening coordination in leadership and management, accelerating digital transformation, and creating a mechanism for news agencies and publishing houses to have conditions to upgrade and perfect their facilities. At the same time, press agencies and publishing houses must strictly comply with the provisions of the law on journalism and publication and enhance the role and responsibility of the head of the press agency within the scope of tasks and powers, especially in correcting the mistakes of the news agency and journalists.