SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Health

HCMC makes plans for viral hepatitis prevention

SGGP
The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has recently issued a plan to prevent viral hepatitis in the city in the 2022-2025 period.

According to a report from the World Health Organization, Vietnam is one of the countries with a high rate of hepatitis B and C infections and a high disease burden related to hepatitis B and C.

In HCMC, the epidemiological surveillance results for 810 samples showed that the rate of chronic hepatitis B infection was 9.3 percent, and that of past hepatitis B infection was 54.5 percent. For hepatitis C infection, the rate of people with chronic hepatitis C infection is 0.3 percent, and that of past hepatitis C infection is 1.5 percent. According to statistics from the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCMC, an average of 800 patients are examined for liver diseases daily. Of these, hepatitis B accounts for about 60 percent, and hepatitis C accounts for about 14 percent.

Faced with this situation, the People's Committee of HCMC has set a target that by 2025, the city would reduce the rate of hepatitis B infection in children under five years old to less than 0.5 percent, the transmission of hepatitis B virus from mother to child, the transmission of hepatitis B and C viruses in health facilities by 100 percent, and transmission among drug users. At the same time, it is necessary to exclude hepatitis B and C transmission via blood, reduce the transmission of the hepatitis virus through the gastrointestinal tract, and minimize cirrhosis, liver cancer, and mortality from hepatitis B and C infections.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Da Nguyet

Tags

HCMC viral hepatitis hepatitis B Hepatitis C

Other news