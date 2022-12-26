HCMC lures most FDI capital in 2022

Among 54 provinces and cities nationwide that foreign investors have invested in 2022, Ho Chi Minh City leads with a total registered investment capital of more than US$3.94 billion.

By December 20, the total newly-registered, adjusted capital, capital contribution, and share purchases of foreign investors reached nearly $27.72 billion, equaling 89 percent of that in the same period last year. Although newly-registered investment capital decreased, the number of new investment projects and adjusted investment capital increased over the same period.

Of which, 2,036 new projects were granted investment registration certificates, up 17.1 percent over the same period, with a total registered capital of nearly $12.45 billion, down 18.4 percent over the same period last year. Nearly 1,110 projects were registered to adjust investment capital, up 12.4 percent year-on-year, with additional capital of nearly $10.12 billion, up 12.2 percent. There were 3,566 turns of capital contribution and share purchases, down 6.1 percent over the same period, with a total value of more than $5.15 billion, down 25.2 percent over the same period.

Capital has flowed into 19 sectors out of 21 national economic sectors. The processing and manufacturing industry took the lead with a total investment of more than $16.8 billion, accounting for 60.6 percent of the total registered investment capital. The real estate sector ranked second with a total investment of more than $4.45 billion, accounting for 16.1 percent. The electricity production and distribution industry and scientific and technological activities followed with registered capital of more than $2.26 billion and nearly $1.29 billion, respectively.

In terms of the number of new projects, the wholesale and retail sector, the manufacturing and processing industry, and science and technology activities attracted the most projects, accounting for 30 percent, 25.1 percent, and 16.3 percent, respectively.

There were 108 countries and territories investing in Vietnam in 2022. Singapore led with a total investment of nearly $6.46 billion, accounting for 23.3 percent of total investment capital in Vietnam, down 39.7 percent over the same period in 2021. South Korea was the runner-up with nearly $4.88 billion, down 1.5 percent over the same period. Japan came in third with a total registered investment capital of more than $4.78 billion, accounting for nearly 17.3 percent, up 22.7 percent over the same period.

Foreign investors have invested in 54 provinces and cities across the country in 2022. HCMC attracted the most investment capital with more than $3.94 billion, accounting for 14.2 percent of total registered investment capital, an increase of 5.4 percent year-on-year.

Binh Duong ranked second with total investment capital of more than $3.14 billion, accounting for 11.3 percent, up 47.3 percent. Quang Ninh followed with a total registered investment capital of nearly $2.37 billion, accounting for 8.5 percent of the total capital and increasing by more than two times over the same period in 2021.