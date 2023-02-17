HCMC listens, resolves difficulties for enterprises

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, on February 17, held a conference to meet and listen to the proposals of city-based enterprises.

The conference was attended by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, and more than 100 delegates representing associations, businesses, departments, and agencies.

At the conference, Mr. Vo Van Hoan said that GRDP reached 9.03 percent in 2022, higher than the city's target of 6-6.5 percent and higher than the national average GRDP of 6 percent. Besides, the targets of budget revenue, job creation, and social security all achieved good results. To be able to achieve these results, the city recognized the synchronous, harmonious, and responsible participation of departments, agencies, localities, businesses, and people.

However, since the end of 2022, the situation has become complicated, affecting comprehensively business operations in many fields. A lot of negative information has been sent to the city government, requiring the city to have solutions to remove and create momentum to accelerate the city’s economic growth.

Regarding this issue, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the HCMC Union of Business Association, said that from the fourth quarter of 2022, production and business activities had slowed down, and the number of enterprises with increased revenue only accounted for 22 percent, compared to the ratio of 26 percent in the previous quarter.

Regarding the workforce, some businesses are allowing employees to work in shifts or take long holidays, which is unusual compared to previous years, because they have no reserve orders.

In addition, the association's survey also showed that the number of businesses with an average salary of over VND10 million per month decreased from 80 percent in the second quarter of 2022 to 65 percent in this quarter. This is a signal alarming many upcoming difficulties in the labor market.

In the export sector, due to high inflation in the main export markets of textiles and garments, such as the US and EU with up to 6-7 percent, consumption slumped markedly, (the EU dropped by 60 percent, and the US decreased by 30-40 percent), and inventory increased to 20-25 percent, causing customers to limit or not place new orders in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

Specifically, orders for November and December lacked about 35-50 percent of capacity, or there were orders with fierce competition on prices as many customers offered prices only 50 percent or even 40 percent of the normal price level. As a result, many enterprises have had to cut labor and reduce production scale since the end of 2022.

According to Mr. Hoa, some industries are facing serious difficulties. First of all, the wood processing industry saw a sharp drop in the number of orders and had to operate moderately, especially domestic enterprises (wood chip and pellet exports increased, but mainly thanks to foreign and FDI enterprises). In fact, only 10 percent of enterprises have 50 percent of orders left, 50 percent of enterprises have 30-40 percent of orders, and the rest have none. Therefore, enterprises have faced high inventory and financial crunch.

Currently, the real estate sector encounters difficulties and tends to go into recession. The most obvious proof is that the market is shrinking business scale, stopping investment, and suspending construction of new projects. The market is almost frozen, and this situation probably lasts a long time.

It is worth mentioning that the stagnation of the real estate market has affected many related industries. For example, the building materials industry is recording a serious decline in domestic and international markets. Specifically, the current steel price fell by 60 percent due to the excessive supply while the demand declined, leading to a decrease of 69.3 percent in steel export output.

Cement factories experienced a slump, exports dropped by 55 percent, and the domestic market sank because public investment and real estate projects froze, with businesses owing each other. Employees were being laid off, seriously affecting social welfare and livelihoods.

On the other hand, due to bond volatility and tight credit control, the economy lacked liquidity. Investors showed signs of losing confidence in some banks, so the capital mobilization ability weakened. The SBV's policy on credit risk management and control was not synchronous. The 2-percent interest rate support package was less feasible and hard to implement because some enterprises were concerned about paperwork and inspection.

Based on these actual difficulties, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, on behalf of city-based enterprises, suggested to the city many recommendations that need to be implemented to remove obstacles for them.

Accordingly, in terms of State policies, it is necessary to support capital and credit. In addition, the State Bank of Vietnam should take measures to lower capital mobilization interest rates of commercial banks, controlling the net interest margin ratio at 3 percent. It is also a necessary solution for commercial banks to share difficulties with the current economy to lower lending interest rates. Moreover, the State needs to continue implementing the loan extension policy for one year in 2023 for medium and long-term loans.

For the bond and financial markets, it is recommended that the Government have policies for issuers to extend, buyback, or settle debts with bondholders. Accordingly, bonds with collateral and a term of one year or less are extended for 12 months, and bonds with a term of 3 years or more are extended for 18 months. Because the confidence of bondholders has been shaken, the Government should issue the above policy to help stabilize the financial market.

As for tax support policies, over the past time, the Government has exempted and extended tax payments for value-added tax, corporate income tax, and land rent. However, incentives related to personal income tax have not been implemented for wage earners, who are greatly affected by the recent Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the personal income tax exemption and reduction in 2023 is essential.

At the same time, to solve the extremely difficult situation of enterprises, the State should continue to apply the VAT rate of 8 percent to all economic sectors, with the application period until the end of 2023. Other taxes should also be considered for exemption or reduction to share difficulties with enterprises and encourage economic development in the current cutthroat international competitive market.

The government needs to implement the revised import and export tax law thoroughly and should end the situation in which import tariff is only 0-10 percent or exempted when importing completely-built equipment and machinery, while domestic machine manufacturers must import raw materials, components, and spare parts with an import tax of up to 15 percent as currently. In addition, the State needs to drastically direct the settlement of tax refunds on time for businesses, helping them to develop.

As for the city, many enterprises suggested that it should simplify administrative procedures to improve the business investment environment. In which, the process of application appraisal needs to be simplified; legal institutions should be implemented to reduce informal charges. It is necessary to consider expanding beneficiary sectors and increasing the loan amount from the investment stimulus program so that the program has a spillover effect and businesses have more favorable access to capital.

The city needs to focus on solving the backlog of paperwork related to the ownership of land, factories (rent or purchase), and completion of construction to enable businesses and people to have legal ownership of their property, which can be used as collateral for bank loans for production and business activities.

The city considers granting permits for the development of high-tech agricultural production and rectifying the current situation of construction and business inspection with many shortcomings, at the same time, reviewing the land lease policy, creating conditions for enterprises to mortgage the value of the leased land and properties on the leased land for bank loans, thereby encouraging them to stay in the city instead of moving to neighboring provinces, such as Long An, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, and Tay Ninh, as currently.