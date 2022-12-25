HCMC leaders share Christmas joy with Catholic, Protestant followers

A delegation of HCMC officials led by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on December 24 extended greetings to Catholic and Protestant dignitaries and followers on the occasion of Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023.

The delegation visited and extended greetings to Cardinal Pham Minh Man at the center of social works of the HCMC Archdiocese.

Cardinal Pham Minh Man gave information about the center's social activities, such as launching a campaign to protect women and children against violence at dioceses in HCMC and mobilizing resources to establish scholarship funds to support disadvantaged children.

Chairman Phan Van Mai expressed his gratitude to Cardinal Pham Minh Man’s outstanding contribution to the city and wished him good health and longevity.

He highlighted the contributions made by the municipal archdiocese and followers to the city’s development, especially the solidarity in the fight against Covid-19.

The delegation also paid visits to Father Dao Nguyen Vu, head of the office of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam in HCMC.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai extended Christmas greetings to priests and monks of the conference and hoped to coordinate with the office to support the activities of Catholic followers that will be implemented conveniently.

Mr. Phan Van Mai extended greetings to Priest Phan Khac Tu, President of the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics in HCMC and Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong, head of the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South).

He expressed his joy at returning to normal life after the Covid-19 pandemic and highlighted the contributions made by the municipal Catholic and Protestant dignitaries and followers to the city’s development, especially the solidarity in fighting against the virus.

The delegation extended greetings to Priest Ho Van Xuan, a representative of the Archdiocese of HCMC. He said that the restoration project of the city’s Notre Dame Cathedral which is expected to be finished in December 2025 might run until the end of 2027 due to the pandemic.