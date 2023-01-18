HCMC leaders offer incense, flowers to commemorate heroic martyrs on Tet holiday

A delegation of leaders of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC paid a visit to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and martyrs at HCMC Martyrs' Cemetery on Tet holidays on January 18.

The delegation was led by HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen with he participation of Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai; Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Municipal Public Security Department; Vice Chairmen of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and Bui Xuan Cuong.

The leaders sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude to the heroes, fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation.

They then paid respect to fallen soldiers, veteran revolutionaries, and senior Party and State leaders, who are resting in peace at Lac Canh Cemetery in Thu Duc City.

On the same day, the delegation attended a ceremony offering Banh Tet (cylindrical glutinous rice cake) to Hung Kings and Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh, founder of Saigon-HCMC, marking the Tet holiday was organized at the Ethnic Culture Historical Park in Thu Duc City.

The annual ceremony aims to commemorate and pay tribute to the Hung Kings, founders of the nation; and army commander and excellent administrator Nguyen Huu Canh, founder of the city.

The delegation of the city’s leaders also offered incense and flowers to late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang to commemorate their merits on the occasion of the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch in District 4.

The delegates spent one minute of silence to express deep gratitude for the great contributions of the two presidents to national liberation.

In the solemn atmosphere, the senior leaders paid tribute to late President Ton Duc Thang, who was the leader of the working class, a brilliant example of industriousness, honesty and integrity, a wholehearted leader to revolution and people.

On the same day, the city’s leaders came to Ho Chi Minh Statue Park at Nguyen Hue walking street to offer incense and flowers to President Ho Chi Minh.