HCMC leaders offer flowers, incenses in memory of heroes, martyrs in Cu Chi

This morning, a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City leaders offered flowers and incense to commemorate heroes and martyrs at Cu Chi District Martyrs' Cemetery and Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu led a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city.

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau, Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Dung, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Trung and representatives of other departments, agencies and organizations accompanied the delegation.

At the Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple, in front of the hallowed memory of President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese heroic mothers, heroes and martyrs, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu and the delegation of the city leaders expressed deep gratitude for the merits of the martyrs and soldiers, who laid down their lives for the national construction and protection.

After that, the delegates came to Cu Chi District Martyrs' Cemetery and Cu Chi District Cemetery to lay wreaths and offer incense to commemorate the merits of martyrs and Vietnamese Heroic Mother, Hero of People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh at the Mother's Memorial House in Trai Den Hamlet, Phuoc Hiep Commune, Cu Chi District.