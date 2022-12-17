HCMC leaders offer Christmas greetings to Catholic, Protestant institutions

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Hieu (R) extends Merry Christmas to Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung of Phan Thiet diocese.

The visit took place on the occasion of Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023. On behalf of the delegation, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Hieu extended Merry Christmas to Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung of Phan Thiet diocese.



He informed that HCMC has attained significant achievements in the socio-economic recovery and development program and made efforts to ensure social security for the people.

For his part, Bishop Joseph Do Manh Hung wished the leaders and people of HCMC a merry Christmas, good health, and a new year full of good lucks and achievements.

On the same day, the delegation visited and offered gifts to Bishop John Do Van Ngan of Xuan Loc Diocese in Dong Nai Province’s Long Khanh town.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu said that Ho Chi Minh City's State budget revenue hit VND470,000 billion so far this year, the biggest-ever number.

In addition, the city’s metro line No. 1 is planning a trial run along an elevated section at the end of December. Thu Thiem 2 bridge over the Saigon River linking Thu Duc city up to District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City opened to traffic in April. HCMC is also making effort to implement the construction project of Ring Road 3, which will ease traffic jams in HCMC and connect with the southern key economic zone after being built.

Bishop John Do Van Ngan thanked the HCMC authorities for the visit and expressed his joy with achievements in the southern metropolis.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee also sent his greetings to Bishops Nguyen Chu Trinh and Dinh Duc Dao of Xuan Loc diocese.